GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GE Vernova Inc’s current trading price is 1.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 252.39%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $150.01 and $522.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.41 million over the last 3 months.

GE Vernova Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $522.97 on 06/27/25 and the lowest value was $150.01 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 74.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 144.28B and boasts a workforce of 76800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 191.33% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.26%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GEV has fallen by 8.99%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.55%.