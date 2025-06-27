FATE’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.52%. The price of FATE leaped by -9.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.09%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.92 on 07/26/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.66 on 04/04/25.

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fate Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -81.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.66 and $5.92. The Fate Therapeutics Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.07 million over last three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.09M and boasts a workforce of 181 employees.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FATE stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.27.