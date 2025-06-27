EOG: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EOG has fallen by 8.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.14%.

EOG Resources, Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $138.18 on 01/16/25 and the lowest value was $102.52 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of EOG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. EOG Resources, Inc’s current trading price is -12.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.15%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$102.52 and $138.18. The EOG Resources, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 2.7 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.2 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.11B and boasts a workforce of 3150 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

EOG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EOG stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.