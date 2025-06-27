Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -10.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.26 and $16.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.05 million over the last 3 months.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.89 on 08/09/24 and the lowest value was $12.26 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.55B and boasts a workforce of 27811 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RDY stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

RDY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 5.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RDY has fallen by 3.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.97%.