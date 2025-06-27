DigitalBridge Group Inc Inc. (DBRG) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.69%. The price of DBRG decreased -10.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.19%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.33 on 10/28/24, and the lowest price during that time was $6.41, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of DBRG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. DigitalBridge Group Inc’s current trading price is -41.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.41 and $17.33. The Financial sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.95 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.92B and boasts a workforce of 324 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

DBRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DBRG stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.