Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cytek BioSciences Inc’s current trading price is -53.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.37 and $7.63. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.51 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.11 million observed over the last three months.

Cytek BioSciences Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.63 on 11/07/24, and the lowest price during that time was $2.37, recorded on 05/23/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 449.65M and boasts a workforce of 648 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How CTKB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTKB stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

CTKB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -36.61% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.83%. The price of CTKB fallen by 38.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.64%.