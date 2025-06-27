Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Constellation Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -7.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 108.21%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $155.60 and $352.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Utilities reached around 0.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.56 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Constellation Energy Corporation had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $352.00 on 01/23/25, while the lowest value was $155.60 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 101.54B and boasts a workforce of 14264 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How CEG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CEG stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

CEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 45.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 41.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CEG has fallen by 5.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.25%.