CNVS’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Cineverse Corp’s Stock Performance

The market performance of Cineverse Corp’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.89 on 06/27/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.71 on 09/09/24.

52-week price history of CNVS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cineverse Corp’s current trading price is -5.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 543.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.71 to $4.89. In the Communication Services sector, the Cineverse Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.54 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.78240.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.49M and boasts a workforce of 179 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining CNVS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNVS stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CNVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 434.79% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNVS has fallen by 28.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.23%.