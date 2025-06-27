Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cloudflare Inc’s current trading price is 0.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 179.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $69.26 and $192.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.56 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Cloudflare Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $192.46 on 06/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $69.26 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cloudflare Inc (NET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.01B and boasts a workforce of 4263 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NET stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

NET Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 139.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.26%. The price of NET fallen by 19.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.82%.