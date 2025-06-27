CDNS’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CDNS has fallen by 7.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.23%.

The market performance of Cadence Design Systems, Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $326.19 on 12/04/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $221.56, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CDNS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Cadence Design Systems, Inc’s current trading price is -4.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $221.56 and $326.19. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.82 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 84.88B and boasts a workforce of 12700 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

CDNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDNS stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.