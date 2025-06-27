Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current trading price is -9.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $66.49 and $87.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.04 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.41 million over the last three months.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $87.72 on 09/17/24 and the lowest value was $66.49 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.51B and boasts a workforce of 20144 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CP stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

CP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.93%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.33%. The price of CP decreased -2.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.43%.