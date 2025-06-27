Can Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $16.74 on 03/21/25, with the lowest value being $10.74 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of SMFG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s current trading price is -8.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.74 and $16.74. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.49B and boasts a workforce of 122978 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

SMFG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMFG stands at 4.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

SMFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.89%. The price of SMFG increased 0.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.73%.