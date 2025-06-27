Blade Air Mobility Inc: Analyzing BLDE Stock Trends

In terms of market performance, Blade Air Mobility Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.17 on 11/29/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.35 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of BLDE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Blade Air Mobility Inc’s current trading price is -22.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.35 to $5.17. In the Industrials sector, the Blade Air Mobility Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.68 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 325.68M and boasts a workforce of 322 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining BLDE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BLDE stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

BLDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 27.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 4.69%. The price of BLDE fallen by 13.88% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.34%.