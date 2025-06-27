BIDU’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -2.87% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.78%. The price of BIDU fallen by 3.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.85%.

Baidu Inc ADR had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $116.25 on 10/02/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $74.71 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BIDU Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Baidu Inc ADR’s current trading price is -26.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.12%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $74.71 and $116.25. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.68 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.07B and boasts a workforce of 41300 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

BIDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIDU stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.