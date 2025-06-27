BGS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, B&G Foods, Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.44 on 09/27/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.97 on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of BGS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. B&G Foods, Inc’s current trading price is -53.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.75%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.97 and $9.44. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.42 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 350.84M and boasts a workforce of 2784 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining BGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BGS stands at 4.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.96.

BGS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -45.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -38.34%. The price of BGS increased 7.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.30%.