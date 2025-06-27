Behind Designer Brands Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The market performance of Designer Brands Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.45 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $2.17, recorded on 06/16/25.

52-week price history of DBI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Designer Brands Inc’s current trading price is -71.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.17 and $8.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.74 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 118.16M and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

DBI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DBI stands at 5.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.48.

DBI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -67.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -56.79%. The price of DBI leaped by -32.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.14%.