The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -27.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BDX has leaped by -2.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.82%.

Becton Dickinson & Co had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $251.99 on 02/03/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $163.33 on 05/06/25.

52-week price history of BDX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Becton Dickinson & Co’s current trading price is -32.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $163.33 and $251.99. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.88 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.04 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.71B and boasts a workforce of 74000 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

BDX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDX stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.