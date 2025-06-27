Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current trading price is -46.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.38 and $17.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.34 million over the last three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $17.30 on 08/08/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.38 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 889.93M and boasts a workforce of 188 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVDL stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

AVDL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -35.72% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.42%. The price of AVDL fallen by 1.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.05%.