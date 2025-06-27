Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -48.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.76 and $26.86. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.78 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.84 million observed over the last three months.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $26.86 on 01/28/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $11.76 on 05/08/25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.71B and boasts a workforce of 1143 employees.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AESI stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -35.35%. The price of AESI fallen by 10.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.87%.