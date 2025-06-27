Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -21.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.34%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.86 and $17.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.77 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.17 million over the last three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.75 on 03/25/25 and a low of $7.86 for the same time frame on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65B and boasts a workforce of 342 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQT stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

ARQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 44.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.41%. The price of ARQT fallen by 2.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.29%.