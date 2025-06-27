Arbutus Biopharma Corp: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Arbutus Biopharma Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.72 on 09/09/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.70 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ABUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s current trading price is -32.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.70 to $4.72. In the Healthcare sector, the Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.71 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 612.89M and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining ABUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABUS stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ABUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ABUS has leaped by -7.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.78%.