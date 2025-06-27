ANF’s Stock Dilemma: Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s Market Performance and Outlook

In terms of market performance, Abercrombie & Fitch Co had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $186.45 on 07/01/24, while the lowest value was $65.40 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of ANF Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s current trading price is -54.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $65.40 and $186.45. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.00B and boasts a workforce of 39200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

ANF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANF stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ANF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -51.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -45.08%. The price of ANF leaped by -5.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.67%.