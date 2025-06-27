Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is OTRK Stock a Safe Harbor?

Ontrak Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.53 on 10/08/24 and the lowest value was $0.93 on 06/27/25.

52-week price history of OTRK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Ontrak Inc’s current trading price is -90.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -43.30%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.93 and $5.53. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.32 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 26070.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.22M and boasts a workforce of 112 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining OTRK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OTRK stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

OTRK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -83.55% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -63.13%. The price of OTRK leaped by -66.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -61.79%.