Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is OPRT Stock a Safe Harbor?

The stock market performance of Oportun Financial Corp has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $9.24 on 02/19/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.37, recorded on 09/10/24.

52-week price history of OPRT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Oportun Financial Corp’s current trading price is -19.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 215.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.37 and $9.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 326.83M and boasts a workforce of 2312 employees.

OPRT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPRT stands at 7.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.64.

OPRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 156.90%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 89.57%. The price of OPRT fallen by 16.95% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.43%.