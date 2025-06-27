Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Honeywell International Inc Inc. (HON) Price Performance

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -0.85%. The price of HON decreased -0.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.03%.

Honeywell International Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $242.77 on 11/12/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $179.36 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of HON Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Honeywell International Inc’s current trading price is -6.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.22%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $179.36 and $242.77. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 2.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.15 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Honeywell International Inc (HON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 145.49B and boasts a workforce of 102000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

HON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HON stands at 1.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.