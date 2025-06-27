AMTM’s Financial Health: Exploring Amentum Holdings Inc’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Amentum Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent.

52-week price history of AMTM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Amentum Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -30.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $16.01 and $34.50. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.85B and boasts a workforce of 53000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

AMTM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMTM stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.05.

AMTM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it's been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.40%. The price of AMTM increased 13.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.87%.