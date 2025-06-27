AM’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 29.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AM has leaped by -0.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.36%.

Antero Midstream Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $19.08 on 06/02/25, with the lowest value being $13.12 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of AM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Antero Midstream Corp’s current trading price is -0.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.21%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $13.12 and $19.08. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.75 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.07B and boasts a workforce of 616 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

AM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AM stands at 1.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.49.