American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -45.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.83%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.00 and $7.65. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.1 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.92 million over the last three months.

The market performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $7.65 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.00, recorded on 04/14/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 494.23M and boasts a workforce of 19000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How AXL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXL stands at 4.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.52.

AXL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -41.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.57%. The price of AXL leaped by -6.40% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.60%.