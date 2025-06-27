Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -68.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.86 and $3.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.07 million over the last 3 months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.78 on 02/19/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.86 on 05/14/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.48M and boasts a workforce of 229 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLO stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

ALLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -54.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -35.83%. The price of ALLO increased 11.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.98%.