Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alaska Air Group Inc’s current trading price is -37.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.62 and $78.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.31 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Alaska Air Group Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $78.08 on 02/19/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $32.62 on 08/06/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.97B and boasts a workforce of 33941 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALK stands at 1.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

ALK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 20.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALK has leaped by -4.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.64%.