AEye Inc: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

AEye Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.30 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.49 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of LIDR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. AEye Inc’s current trading price is -77.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 96.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.49 to $4.30. In the Technology sector, the AEye Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.77 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

AEye Inc (LIDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.47M and boasts a workforce of 45 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining LIDR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LIDR stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

LIDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -54.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -12.73%. The price of LIDR fallen by 24.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.15%.