Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Aethlon Medical Inc’s current trading price is -77.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.40 and $8.44. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.34 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 36050.0 observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Aethlon Medical Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $8.44 on 12/31/24, while the lowest value was $1.40 on 06/23/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.90M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How AEMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEMD stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

AEMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -61.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -58.19%. The price of AEMD decreased -36.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.49%.