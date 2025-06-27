A Deep Dive into Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Stock Performance

Kairos Pharma Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of KAPA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Kairos Pharma Ltd’s current trading price is -82.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.40 and $4.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.63M and boasts a workforce of 4 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

KAPA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KAPA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

KAPA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant N/A of N/A since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -56.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KAPA has fallen by 7.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.75%.