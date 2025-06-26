YSG’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s Performance

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.84 on 06/25/25, and the lowest price during that time was $2.60, recorded on 06/28/24.

52-week price history of YSG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s current trading price is 10.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 320.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.60 and $9.84. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.43 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 104.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 679.11M and boasts a workforce of 1350 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

YSG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSG stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

YSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 251.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 145.95%. The price of YSG fallen by 123.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.09%.