Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current trading price is -34.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.84%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $385.46 and $627.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.9 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.75 million over the last 3 months.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $627.88 on 09/10/24 and the lowest value was $385.46 on 06/18/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.46B and boasts a workforce of 125000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMO stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

TMO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -27.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.42%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TMO has fallen by 2.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.90%.