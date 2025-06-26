The Significance of Moving Averages in Jet.AI Inc Inc. (JTAI) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -96.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JTAI has leaped by -11.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.40%.

Jet.AI Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $111.35 on 06/27/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.30 on 02/05/25.

52-week price history of JTAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Jet.AI Inc’s current trading price is -96.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.30 and $111.35. The Jet.AI Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.45 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.32M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

JTAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JTAI stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.