Steelcase, Inc (SCS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Steelcase, Inc’s current trading price is -29.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.31 and $14.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.77 million over the last three months.

Steelcase, Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.74 on 07/31/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.31 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Steelcase, Inc (SCS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 11300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCS stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.57.

SCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -23.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -10.86%. The price of SCS decreased -0.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.30%.