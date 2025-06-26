SNDX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -53.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.54%. The price of SNDX decreased -7.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.89%.

The market performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $25.07 on 07/26/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $8.58, recorded on 05/15/25.

52-week price history of SNDX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -63.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.41%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $8.58 and $25.07. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 793.02M and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

SNDX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNDX stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.