Ross Stores, Inc: Analyzing ROST Stock Trends

Ross Stores, Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $163.60 on 08/23/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $122.36 on 03/21/25.

52-week price history of ROST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ross Stores, Inc’s current trading price is -22.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $122.36 and $163.60. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.18 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.30B and boasts a workforce of 107000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

ROST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROST stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ROST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -15.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ROST has leaped by -10.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.38%.