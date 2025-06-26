Progressive Corp (PGR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Progressive Corp’s current trading price is -10.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $201.10 and $292.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.29 million over the last 3 months.

Progressive Corp’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $292.99 on 03/17/25 and a low of $201.10 for the same time frame on 07/02/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Progressive Corp (PGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 153.10B and boasts a workforce of 66308 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGR stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

PGR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PGR has leaped by -6.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.32%.