Peraso Inc (PRSO) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Peraso Inc’s current trading price is -52.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.52 and $2.34. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.99 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.23 million observed over the last three months.

Peraso Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.34 on 10/28/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.52, recorded on 04/07/25.

Peraso Inc (PRSO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.63M and boasts a workforce of 42 employees.

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PRSO stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -19.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.56%. The price of PRSO fallen by 19.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.34%.