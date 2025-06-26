NNDM’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -31.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -39.31%. The price of NNDM leaped by -6.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.71%.

The stock market performance of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.74 on 12/26/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.34, recorded on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of NNDM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s current trading price is -44.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.34 and $2.74. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.19 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 328.33M and boasts a workforce of 553 employees.

NNDM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NNDM stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.