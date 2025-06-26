NFLX’s Market Whiplash: 94.26% YTD Rise, 7.27% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 94.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 42.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NFLX has fallen by 7.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.33%.

Netflix Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1298.00 on 06/25/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $587.04 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of NFLX Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Netflix Inc’s current trading price is 0.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.39%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $587.04 and $1298.00. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 0.82 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.11 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Netflix Inc (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 553.10B and boasts a workforce of 14000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

NFLX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.