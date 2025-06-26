Netcapital Inc’s Shares Reel: 183.33% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 11.25M Market Cap

The market performance of Netcapital Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.90 on 07/22/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.41 on 10/22/24.

52-week price history of NCPL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Netcapital Inc’s current trading price is -58.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 249.65%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.41 and $11.90. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.6 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 183.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.25M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining NCPL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCPL stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

NCPL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -36.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 191.72%. The price of NCPL fallen by 159.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.16%.