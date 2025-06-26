Navigating TECK Stock: Teck Resources Ltd Journey

Teck Resources Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $54.13 on 09/26/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $28.32 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of TECK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Teck Resources Ltd’s current trading price is -23.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.53%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $28.32 and $54.13. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.68 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.53B and boasts a workforce of 7200 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining TECK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TECK stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

TECK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TECK has fallen by 8.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.78%.