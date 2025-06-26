National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. National Cinemedia Inc’s current trading price is -35.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.56%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.11 and $7.60. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of National Cinemedia Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.60 on 12/12/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.11, recorded on 07/01/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 463.98M and boasts a workforce of 254 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How NCMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NCMI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

NCMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -27.00%. The price of NCMI increased 0.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.57%.