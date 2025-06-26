MTNB’s Stock Market Adventure: -87.89% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -87.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 70.16%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MTNB has fallen by 18.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.48%.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.60 on 07/16/24 and the lowest value was $0.47 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of MTNB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -89.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.47 and $9.60. The Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.91M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MTNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTNB stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.