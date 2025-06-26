MGM: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MGM has fallen by 5.58%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.49%.

MGM Resorts International experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $47.26 on 07/17/24 and the lowest value was $25.30 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of MGM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MGM Resorts International’s current trading price is -28.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.30 and $47.26. The MGM Resorts International’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.79 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.19B and boasts a workforce of 78000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

MGM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGM stands at 11.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.11.