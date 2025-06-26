Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lululemon Athletica inc’s current trading price is -45.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $219.97 and $423.32. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 1.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.18 million over the last three months.

Lululemon Athletica inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $423.32 on 01/30/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $219.97 on 06/23/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.71B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

How LULU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LULU stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

LULU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LULU has leaped by -28.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.47%.