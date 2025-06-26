LQDA Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Liquidia Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $19.41 on 05/16/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.26 on 08/19/24.

52-week price history of LQDA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Liquidia Corp’s current trading price is -33.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.30%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $8.26 and $19.41. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.10B and boasts a workforce of 157 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining LQDA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LQDA stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.21.

LQDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 2.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.31%. The price of LQDA decreased -17.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.35%.